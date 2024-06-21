Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Association announces 71st Annual Thresher Show

Rural and urban residents across Kansas and the surrounding region will want to save the weekend of July 25-27 2024 to experience farm life on the High Plains in the 20th century. Along with 14 steam traction engines, 30-plus buildings full of farming and related items, and over 200 antique tractors housed permanently on the show site at Bird City, Kan., Tri-state Antique Engine and Thresher Association is pleased to have on hand actual replicas of the 1831 McCormick Reaper which they will attempt to demonstrate in wheat during the show

Activities and opportunities for public participation are being planned featuring wheat binding, threshing, blacksmithing, sawmilling, and a printing press. Steam engines will operate throughout each day. Displays will be open with an opportunity for spectators to interact with the exhibitors. For more information call (785) 734-7369

Be watching for further news about this exciting event. Information can be found on the Association website at http://www.threshershow.org .