Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Association show to be held July 29-31

Rural and urban residents across Kansas and the surrounding region will want to save the weekend of July 29-31 2021 to experience farming practices powered by wood and coal, as they were 100 years ago. Along with 14 steam traction engines housed permanently on the show site at Bird City Kan.

Tri-state Antique Engine and Thresher Association has secured the one of a kind Case 150, a replica of the largest traction engine in the world for this year’s show. The engine was hand-built by Kory Anderson of Andover N.D., and culminates a lifetime dream. Anderson was just 10 years old when he met George W. Hedtke who at the time owned the only surviving piece of a 150 CASE, the original boiler for the first prototype inspired by the stories Hedtke and others told about the legendary 150 CASE and seeing the only remaining part of this iron giant. After over 10 years of preparation and research, actual construction was started in 2016. The team of foundry workers, friends, mentors, and dad, Kevin Anderson, all coming together on this monumental project were able to complete the build the engine in just 16 months.

Activities and opportunities for public participation are being planned featuring belt horsepower testing along with threshing, sawmill, feed grinding, and corn shelling, all powered by steam. Field space has been reserved to demonstrate a large multiple bottomed plow. A special banquet is planned for Saturday evening July 31, where Anderson will tell the story of how he designed and developed his steam engine. Banquet tickets are available by contacting Rod Klepper at (785) 734-7369.

Be watching for further news about this exciting event. Information can be found on the association website http://www.threshershow.org .