Trump: 25 percent Mexico, Canada tariffs, 10 percent China tariff to go into effect

President Trump said Thursday that 25% tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico will go into effect on Tuesday, March 4, and that the U.S. tariff on Chinese goods will be increased another 10%.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said “Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China.”