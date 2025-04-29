Trump Administration announces US government has dropped criminal charges against the Maude family

Kennedy, Charles, Heather and Lyle Maude live on the edge of the South Dakota Badlands where they farm and ranch. They operate on a National Grasslands grazing allotment under the U.S. Forest Service, and graze their own private land as well. Photo by Elsie Fortuneto

Maudes-RFP-021025

On April 28, the Trump Administration announced bold action to put farmers and ranchers first by dropping criminal charges against Charles and Heather Maude, a South Dakota family who has a small cattle and hog operation. This family has endured a senseless politically motivated prosecution waged by the Biden Administration over 50 acres of federal land. Government resources for prosecution should be focused on true criminals, not a family farm trying to make ends meet.

“The Maudes are not criminals. They have worked their land since the early 1900s and something that should have been a minor civil land dispute that was over and done with quickly turned into an overzealous criminal prosecution on a hardworking family that was close to losing their home, children and livelihood. Not in this America, not under President Trump,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “A politically motivated witch hunt was launched against the Maude family over a fence line and planting dispute with a small family farm which has cultivated land near federal grasslands since the early 1900s. Dropping these charges against the Maude family is not only just, it affirms the America First mandate that was sent to Washington when President Trump was overwhelmingly elected and sworn into office just 100 days ago. This case, and the many others that are currently under review, shows that this administration is fully committed to ending government regulation by prosecution. President Trump will never stop fighting for farmers and ranchers like the Maude family.”

“The prior administration’s misguided agenda must be reversed in order to make America safe again. This Department of Justice will spend our resources and efforts on prosecuting criminals, getting drugs off the streets, and identifying and dismantling the weaponization,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The Maude family will visit Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 30 for an in-person press conference where further updates on this case and actions being taken by the Trump Administration to limit government regulation by prosecution will be shared.

Background: The Maudes were alerted by the United States Forest Service that fencing on their property blocked access to the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and in good faith agreed to a survey of the property lines. After the survey was completed, the Maudes lives were turned upside down by the Biden Administration where a simple civil dispute over 50 acres of federal land turned into a costly, invasive, and unnecessary criminal prosecution.