Trump Administration appoints Schemm state executive director for FSA in Kansas

WASHINGTON — The Trump Administration recently appointed David Schemm as the new State Executive Director for the USDA Kansas Farm Service Agency. Schemm joined the Kansas FSA team on Nov. 13.

Schemm has been active in leadership roles from community, state and national levels. He served as both a school board member and president, as well as a member of the extension board. Additionally, he served as president of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and president of the National Association of Wheat Growers. He has been an advocate for farmers for a number of years on the Field to Market Board, Ag Data Coalition Board, Heartland Plant Innovations, Ag Rail Business Council, and various other agricultural organizations. He is a third-generation Kansas farmer, who farms with his wife, son and son's fiancé in Sharon Springs.

FSA serves farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. FSA continues to conserve natural resources and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including special emphasis on beginning, underserved and women farmers and ranchers. The agency also purchases and delivers commodities for use in international humanitarian food programs.

Under the direction of Secretary Sonny Perdue, the USDA will always be facts-based and data-driven, with a decision-making mindset that is customer-focused. Secretary Perdue leads the USDA with four guiding principles: to maximize the ability of American agriculture to create jobs, sell foods and fiber, and feed and clothe the world; to prioritize customer service for the taxpayers; to ensure that our food supply is safe and secure; and to maintain good stewardship of the natural resources that provide us with our miraculous bounty. And understanding that we live in a global economy where trade is of top importance, Secretary Perdue has pledged to be an unapologetic advocate for American agriculture.

As SED, Schemm will use his leadership experience to oversee FSA programs in a customer-focused manner to ensure a safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food supply for consumers.