Trump Administration invests $10.6M in high-speed broadband in rural Utah, Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming

WASHINGTON – The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $10.6 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Utah, Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming. This investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

“Access to a high-speed internet connection is a cornerstone of prosperity, and unfortunately many of America’s rural communities lack access to this critical infrastructure,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to leveraging all available resources and being a strong partner to rural communities in deploying high-speed broadband e-Connectivity to the people, businesses and community facilities that don’t have access yet. Connecting America’s rural communities to this essential infrastructure is one of USDA’s top priorities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Beehive Telephone Company Inc. will use a $2.3 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect four residents, four farms and four businesses to high-speed broadband internet in Washington County, Utah.

Beehive Telephone Company Inc. of Nevada will use a $2.7 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 147 people to high-speed broadband internet in Elko County, Nevada.

All West Communications Inc. will use a $5.6 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 188 people, nine businesses and five farms to high-speed broadband internet in Summit County in Utah, Bear Lake County in Idaho, and Sweetwater and Lincoln counties in Wyoming.