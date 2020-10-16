Trump Administration invests $252,000 in high-speed broadband in rural Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $252,000 to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Wyoming. This investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

“High-speed internet e-Connectivity allows businesses access to global markets, remote learning for students, and greater access to all kinds of health care,” USDA Rural Development Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner in deploying this essential infrastructure because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Union Telephone company will use a $252,000 ReConnect grant to deploy a fixed-wireless network to connect 106 people, seven businesses, a post office, a fire station and a farm to high-speed broadband internet in Carbon, Sweetwater and Fremont counties in Wyoming.