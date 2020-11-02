Trump Administration invests $3.1M in high-speed broadband in rural Nebraska

BASSETT, Neb. – The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $3.1 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Nebraska. This investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has prioritized connecting America’s rural communities to this essential infrastructure,” USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach said. “When rural America thrives, all of America thrives, and expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come.”

“Broadband is a cornerstone to prosperity in Nebraska’s rural communities because it is essential to economic development, as well as access to health care, educational opportunities and connections to people and services,” USDA Nebraska State Director for Rural Development Karl Elmshaeuser said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner in deploying this critical infrastructure in Nebraska and across all of America’s rural communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Rock County Telephone Company will use a $3.1 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 261 people, 70 farms and seven businesses to high-speed broadband internet in Rock, Keya Paha and Brown counties in Nebraska.