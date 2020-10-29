Trump Administration invests $6M in high-speed broadband in rural Colorado

DENVER, Colo. – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $6 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Colorado. This investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

“Broadband is a cornerstone of prosperity in Colorado’s rural communities because it is essential to economic development, as well as access to health care, educational opportunities and connections to people and services,” USDA Colorado State Director for Rural Development Sallie Clark said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner in deploying this critical infrastructure in Colorado and across all of America’s rural communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Yampa Valley Electric Association will use a $6 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 553 people, 27 farms, 27 businesses and three post offices to high-speed broadband internet in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Grand and Eagle counties in Colorado.