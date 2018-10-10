Trump administration publishes ‘public charge’ rule, FRAC urges comments

The Trump administration today published in the Federal Register its rule that would allow the government to declare legal immigrants who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and participate in other social programs to be "public charges," which would make it possible to deport them.

The rule has a 60-day comment period ending Dec. 10, and the Food Research & Action Center urged people to file comments in opposition to the rule.

"The deeply flawed rule unravels longstanding, sound public policy that draws a clear line between the nutrition, health, housing and other public benefits that may be used without causing public charge consequences, and those that may not," FRAC said in a news release. "This rule dramatically expands the list of programs that could trigger a public charge determination with adverse immigration consequences.

"We urge the public to join us in denouncing this mean-spirited proposed rule that will undermine decades of progress in reducing hunger in this country. The rule will increase poverty, harm health and learning, and weaken our communities," FRAC stated. "As the nutrition lead on the Protecting Immigrant Families Campaign Steering Committee, FRAC has launched a platform for the public to weigh in on how this rule will make hunger and poverty in this country far worse."