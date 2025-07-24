Trump administration to define ultra-processed foods

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary are planning to develop a “single authoritative definition for ultra-processed foods for the U.S. food supply,” USDA said in a news release late Wednesday.

Kennedy, Rollins and Makary will put out a “joint Request for Information to gather information and data to help establish a federally recognized uniform definition for ultra-processed foods — a critical step in providing increased transparency to consumers about the foods they eat,” USDA said in the release. USDA said the RFI will be available today in the Federal Register and “seeks information on what factors and criteria should be included in a definition of ultra-processed foods.”

“Ultra-processed foods are driving our chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said in the release. “We must act boldly to eliminate the root causes of chronic illness and improve the health of our food supply. Defining ultra-processed foods with a clear, uniform standard will empower us even more to Make America Healthy Again.”

USDA said, “Currently, there is no single authoritative definition for ultra-processed foods for the U.S. food supply. Creating a uniform federal definition will serve as a key deliverable on the heels of the recently published Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment, which recognizes that the overconsumption of ultra-processed foods is one of the driving factors of the childhood chronic disease crisis.”

Rollins said, “President Trump has made it a priority to improve health outcomes for American families and communities. And this Request for Information is yet another step in seeking common-sense ways to foster improved and more informed consumer choice. A unified, widely understood definition for ultra-processed foods is long overdue, and I look forward to continued partnership with Secretary Kennedy to Make America Healthy Again. As this process unfolds, I will make certain the great men and women of the agriculture value chain are part of the conversation.”

Makary said, “I am delighted to lead this critical effort at the FDA. The threats posed to our health by foods often considered ultra-processed are clear and convincing, making it imperative that we work in lockstep with our federal partners to advance, for the first time ever, a uniform definition of ultra-processed foods.”

USDA explained, “It is estimated that approximately 70% of packaged products in the U.S. food supply are foods often considered ultra-processed, and that children get over 60% of their calories from such foods. Dozens of scientific studies have found links between the consumption of foods often considered ultra-processed with numerous adverse health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, obesity and neurological disorders. Helping to address overconsumption of ultra-processed foods is a key element to Make America Healthy Again.

“A uniform definition of ultra-processed foods will allow for consistency in research and policy to pave the way for addressing health concerns associated with the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

“Alongside developing a uniform definition, the FDA and National Institutes of Health are investing in high-quality research to help answer remaining questions about the health impacts of ultra-processed foods through its recently announced Nutrition Regulatory Science Program.”