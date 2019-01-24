Trump agrees to hold off on State of the Union speech

President Donald Trump agreed late Wednesday not to give the State of the Union speech until after the government shutdown ends.

The Los Angeles Times, in a news article, called Trump's decision "a rare public retreat" in his encounters with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who had said the House would not consider a resolution allowing him to speak in the chamber.

Trump tweeted that it is Pelosi's "prerogative" to suggest a later date.

Trump agreed to hold off on the speech as the Senate prepared to vote today on two proposals to end the shutdown. Those proposals are expected to fail but there have been reports that Pelosi is working on a proposal to spend more than $5 billion on many elements of border security but not on the wall.