Trump announces Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador agreements  

President Trump today announced trade agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and and Ecuador that apparently could lead to easier imports of beef from Argentina and other products from Guatemala, El Salvadaor and Ecuador.

The announcement on trade with Argentina says “the countries have committed to improved, reciprocal, bilateral market access conditions for trade in beef.”

It also says, “Argentina has opened its market to U.S. live cattle, committed to allow market access for U.S. poultry within one year, and agreed not to restrict market access for products that use certain cheese and meat terms.”

“Argentina will simplify product registration processes for U.S. beef, beef products, beef offal, and pork products, and will not apply facility registration for imports of U.S. dairy products, the announcement says.

“The United States and Argentina intend to work together to address non-tariff barriers affecting trade in food and agricultural products.”

Trump has previously said he wants to increase imports of Argentine beef in order to lower consumer prices in the United States. That position has angered the U.S. cattle industry, but Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has said the biggest impact would be in the price of hamburger rather than more expensive cuts.

The exact impact of today’s announcement is unclear.

The White House released individual statements on each agreement. Although the price of coffee has become a flash point among grocery shoppers, the agreements today did not include Brazil, the biggest provider of coffee to the United States.