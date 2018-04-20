Trump announces intent to nominate Berkovitz for CFTC

President Donald Trump on April 16 announced his intent to nominate Dan Berkovitz of Maryland to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the remainder of a five-year term expiring April 13, 2023.

Berkovitz is a partner and co-chair of the futures and derivatives practice at the WilmerHale law firm.

From 2009 to 2013, he served as general counsel at the CFTC, where he also was the agency's deputy representative to the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Before the CFTC, Berkovitz was a senior staff lawyer for the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He also served as deputy assistant secretary in the Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management.

Berkovitz is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School, and vice-chair of the American Bar Association Committee on Futures and Derivatives. He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Princeton University and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

If the Senate Agriculture Committee approves his nomination, Berkovitz, a Democrat, is likely to be paired with Dawn Stump, a Republican who has already won committee approval, on the Senate floor. If they are approved, the CFTC would have the full complement of five commissioners.