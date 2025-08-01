Trump announces more tariffs as court considers legality

President Trump late Thursday imposed a new round of tariffs on countries around the world.

The impact of the latest tariffs on international trade is yet to be seen, but peanut butter and canned soup are more expensive in Canada due to the tariffs, BBC reported.

Stocks fell in response to the tariffs and a weak jobs report, CNBC said.

Trump issued an executive order, and The Guardian compiled a full list of the countries on which he has imposed tariffs.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held a hearing Thursday in an appeal of the Court of International Trade’s May 28 rule that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give Trump authority to impose certain tariffs. According to media reports, the judges were unenthusiastic about the Trump administration’s arguments. In a lengthy analysis, the Peterson Institute for International Economics said Trump is “very likely to lose round 2 in the courts on his ability to maintain the comprehensive tariffs he has imposed. A separate question for another day is whether the president has authority to commit the United States to tariff negotiations without further congressional action. That question may never be litigated as there is a widespread desire and economic interest to find an exit ramp from the uncertainties created by Liberation Day and Trafficking Tariffs. It is likely that the Federal Circuit decision will not be definitive if the case goes against the president. An appeal will again be taken. The decision will then be in the hands of the Supreme Court in Round 3 of this litigation.”