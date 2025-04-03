Trump announces tariffs; ag groups, others react negatively

President Trump on Wednesday announced a new 10% across-the-board tariff on all imports and reciprocal duties that will apply to specific trade partners including China, the European Union, India, Japan and South Korea while tariffs on Mexico and Canada remain in place.

Trump said he is imposing the tariffs because other countries have treated the United States unfairly.

DTN/The Progressive Farmer noted that Trump said his tariff policies are “standing up for farmers and ranchers” who are “brutalized by nations.” He pointed out countries with high tariffs or non-tariff barriers on agriculture will see reciprocal tariffs. Trump pointed out 250% to 300% tariffs on U.S. dairy products by Canada and that Australia doesn’t import U.S. beef.

The White House released two executive orders, two fact sheets, an article and a YouTube video featuring officials including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The officials highlighted Japanese tariffs on U.S. rice. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Trump is standing up for American manufacturing workers.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane attended the White House announcement and issued a statement of support for the administration’s announcement, but most other agriculture groups reacted in negative terms.

Lane said, “For too long, America’s family farmers and ranchers have been mistreated by certain trading partners around the world. President Trump is taking action to address numerous trade barriers that prevent consumers overseas from enjoying high-quality, wholesome American beef. NCBA will continue engaging with the White House to ensure fair treatment for America’s cattle producers around the world and optimize opportunities for exports abroad.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall noted that more than 20% of American farm income comes from exports and said, “We encourage the administration to work toward a swift resolution to trade disagreements to avoid tariffs that put farmers and ranchers in the crosshairs of retaliation, and to pursue strategies that expand market opportunities for the men and women who grow the food every family in America relies on.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “One thing is certain: American family farmers and ranchers will bear the brunt of this global trade war. Policymakers must recognize that the consequences of these decisions extend far beyond the farm — our entire food system and the communities it sustains are at stake.”

International Fresh Produce Association CEO Cathy Burns said the group “appreciates the administration’s decision” to allow the continued trade of specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables, covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement but “remains concerned about the broader application of tariffs on global trading partners and the resulting disruptions to supply chains, market stability, and food prices worldwide.”

The Northwest Horticultural Council said, “USMCA-compliant goods will continue to see a 0% tariff. What retaliatory tariffs might be applied to our apple, pear and cherry exports as a result of the actions taken today remains to be seen.”

FMI – The Food Industry Association President and CEO Leslie Sarasin said, “While we have witnessed several positive steps that have reduced unnecessary regulatory burdens on our industry, we are concerned that today’s tariff announcement could bring rising prices, a squeeze on household budgets and reduced competitiveness for American companies relative to international competitors. The uncertainty and inflationary pressures created by reciprocal tariffs are a major worry for American consumers and our food industry member companies that operate on slim 1.6% retail and 7.5% food manufacturing net margins.”National Fisheries Institute President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard said, “While we are encouraged by exemptions on reciprocal tariffs for some countries, like Canada and Mexico, tariffs will raise the cost of seafood, making the healthiest animal protein on the planet less available and more expensive. Meanwhile, the tariffs could threaten many of the 1.6 million American jobs that, according to the federal government, U.S. commercial seafood companies support.”

Association of Equipment Manufacturers Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Relations Kip Eideberg said, “Equipment manufacturers appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to reviving American manufacturing and building an economy that puts American workers first. While we agree that the key to a strong U.S. economy is building more products in America, we need certainty in the trade environment to make investments in domestic manufacturing. We are concerned that reciprocal tariffs on our trading partners will hurt our industry and our customers.”

International Dairy Foods Association Senior Vice President of Trade and Workforce Policy Becky Rasdall Vargas said, “IDFA supports the Trump administration’s efforts to hold trading partners accountable and expand market access for U.S. dairy. However, broad and prolonged tariffs on our top trading partners and growing markets will risk undermining our investments, raising costs for American businesses and consumers, and creating uncertainty for American dairy farmers and rural communities. We urge the administration to engage directly with dairy stakeholders and swiftly pursue resolutions with our trading partners that strengthen U.S. dairy’s global competitiveness.”