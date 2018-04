Trump appoints Keenum, Lackey to BIFAD ahead of spring meetings

President Donald Trump last week announced his intent to nominate Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University, to the Board for International Food and Agricultural Development for a four-year term expiring July 28, 2020, and to designate him as chair of the board, which advises the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Trump also announced his intent to appoint Richard Lackey of Colorado, chairman and CEO of the World Food Bank and founder of the for-profit Global Food Exchange, for the remainder of a four-year term expiring July 28, 2020.

The appointments were announced ahead of public meetings scheduled in Washington on May 8 and 9 for BIFAD, which is managed by the Association of Public & Land-grant Universities.