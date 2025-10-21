Trump Argentine beef proposal upsets USCA, NCBA, NFU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

President Trump told reporters Sunday that the United States may encourage more purchases of beef from Argentina, a proposal that has upset the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and National Farmers Union.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington, the Associated Press reported. “If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.”

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association said, “Recent comments from the White House — promising action to address beef costs in response to consumer concerns — risk obscuring the real story: America’s ranchers have weathered years of rising input costs, drought, and market shifts with unwavering resilience. Today’s beef prices are a direct reflection of these challenges.”

“The cost of producing beef today is accurately represented in the consumer markets where it is sold,” said USCA President Justin Tupper.

“Ranchers are facing historic highs for feed, fuel, labor, and land — and those costs have risen far faster than beef prices on grocery shelves.”

“One of the main reasons for current pricing, both at the grocery store, and in the livestock marketplace is one that many Americans may not be aware of — the national cow herd reached a 75-year low earlier this year,” USCA added.

“The average age of U.S. cattle producers continues to rise, and faced with years of low-market prices, many operations are now going out of business as younger generations leave the industry in favor of more financially stable and profitable career opportunities. Raising cattle in this environment has required extraordinary commitment and innovation from family operations across the country.

“Relative to earnings, beef prices haven’t changed since the 1980s. The average American can still purchase a pound of ground beef for about 12 minutes of work — unchanged after four decades. Compared to purchasing a latte each morning at a similar price to 1 pound of hamburger, beef stands out as an affordable, nutrient-dense option.”

A GOOD BUY

Tupper said, “A hamburger full of high-quality protein and nutrients for $6 is an incredible deal, especially when you consider the cost of foods with far less to offer. Beef continues to deliver unmatched nutritional value for its price.”

“When policymakers hint at intervention or suggest quick fixes, they can shake the market’s foundation and directly impact the livelihoods of ranchers who depend on stable, transparent pricing,” Tupper explained. “Sudden price moves make it harder for independent producers to plan, invest, and keep their operations running.”

“Efforts to support consumers must consider the economic realities on the ground and ensure the voices of independent ranchers lead the discussion,” Tupper added.

“Market-driven prices — not mandates or panic interventions — have delivered value for generations. Let’s focus on transparency, market integrity, and maintaining the conditions for sustainable rural economies.”

“NCBA’s family farmers and ranchers have numerous concerns with importing more Argentinian beef to lower prices for consumers. This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall.

“Additionally, Argentina has a deeply unbalanced trade relationship with the U.S. In the past five years Argentina has sold more than $801 million of beef into the U.S. market,” Woodall said.

“By comparison, the U.S. has sold just over $7 million worth of American beef to Argentina. Argentina also has a history of foot-and-mouth disease, which if brought to the United States, could decimate our domestic livestock production.”

“Although beef prices have increased, consumer demand for beef remains strong because of the work American cattle producers have done to improve the quality and safety of U.S. beef,” NCBA added.

“We call on President Trump and members of Congress to let the market work, rather than intervening in ways that do nothing but harm rural America.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “Lowering beef prices for consumers starts with restoring fairness in the marketplace, not by importing beef from Argentina and undercutting American ranchers.”

“Years of drought, depressed cattle prices, and unchecked corporate consolidation have already pushed many family farmers and ranchers to the brink, all while consumers pay more at the grocery store,” Larew said.

“In times of extreme uncertainty in the farm economy, we should be doubling down on our efforts to support family farmers and ranchers here at home.

“The answer isn’t foreign beef; it’s rebuilding herds to meet domestic demand, restoring competition in meatpacking, enacting mandatory country-of-origin labeling so consumers know where their beef comes from, and creating a fair marketplace that works for both farmers and consumers,” Larew said.

“The U.S. would have to become the largest buyer of Argentine beef to put a dent in beef prices paid by American consumers,” DTN/Progressive Farmer said in an analysis Monday.

Despite Trump’s statement, the Argentine peso fell, Semafor said in a compilation of stories about Argentina.