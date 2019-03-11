Trump budget would impose work requirements on SNAP, cut crop insurance

The fiscal year 2020 budget that President Donald Trump proposed today would impose work requirements on beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a senior administration official said in a briefing today.

The administration would also impose the work requirements on recipients of Medicaid and federal housing benefits.

The work requirements, which would be likely to reduce program participation, are part of an administration plan to reduce federal mandatory and discretionary spending. The cuts would total 5 percent of federal nonmilitary spending, based on 2019 spending.

The cuts proposed are greater than made by any other president in history, the official said.

The 2018 farm bill did not include the increased work requirements on SNAP that the House Republicans and Trump wanted. Congress generally does not follow presidential budgets when writing appropriations bills, but the budget is still a statement of administration priorities.

The budget also continues the America's Harvest Box proposal, a plan to send food directly to SNAP recipients which Congress has rejected in the past. The administration said it allows "innovative partnerships with the private sector to combine the traditional SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer benefits with 100 percent American grown foods provided directly to households."

It also would eliminate "subsidies to higher income farmers" and reduce the average premium subsidy for crop insurance from 62 percent to 48 percent and limit commodity, conservation, and crop insurance subsidies to those producers that have an adjusted gross Income of $500,000 or less.

In addition, the budget proposes reductions that would cap underwriting gains at 12 percent.

The budget highlights efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.