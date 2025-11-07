Trump calls for DOJ investigation into meatpackers

On November 7, 2025, President Donald Trump posted twice regarding the cattle industry on his Truth Social page:

@realDonaldTrump posted: “I have asked the DOJ to immediately begin an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving up the price of Beef through illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation. We will always protect our American Ranchers, and they are being blamed for what is being done by Majority Foreign Owned Meat Packers, who artificially inflate prices, and jeopardize the security of our Nation’s food supply. Action must be taken immediately to protect Consumers, combat illegal Monopolies, and ensure these Corporations are not criminally profiting at the expense of the American People. I am asking the DOJ to act expeditiously. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In a separate Truth Social post within minutes, @realDonaldTrump said: “While Cattle Prices have dropped substantially, the price of Boxed Beef has gone up — Therefore, you know that something is ‘fishy.’ We will get to the bottom of it very quickly. If there is a criminality, those people responsible will pay a steep price!”

R-CALF USA Vice President Eric Gropper of Long Valley, S.D., said last week that those market divergences following social media comments are a sign of a “dysfunctional” market.

Today, Nov. 7, 2025, in reaction to the President’s post, Gropper said, “Those comments are phenomenal. That is what R-CALF has been saying for over 20 years. We knew if we could get the message to him, that he would understand. It’s not hard to see what the problem is,” Gropper said.

Ag Secretary Brook Rollins has referenced the consolidation of the “big four” meatpackers in recent media interviews, and Gropper believes she is to credit for taking the ranchers’ message to the president. “She’s the one that got ranchers in the oval office last month. I’m very impressed with this lady. She helped the Maudes. She’s shown that she’s willing to listen and she’s willing to act. I like that about her,” he said.

Gropper said that the president’s comments in recent weeks have “caused a lot of grief for us,” but he and his organization are pleased to see President Trump’s acknowledgement that cattle and beef prices are not necessarily correlated and that meat packer consolidation could affect prices of both.

Jack Payne, rancher and owner of Nevada Livestock Marketing, who met briefly with President Trump on Oct. 22, 2025, is also happy to see the president’s social media comments.

Payne and another rancher, Hayden Ballard of Utah, also spoke with four cabinet members on Oct. 22, 2025. They told the secretaries of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Interior and Small Business Agency that in order to rebuild the cow herd, cattle producers need to feel confident in the future of the industry. The men reminded the secretaries that two of the “big four” meatpackers are foreign owned and control 85 percent of the market. Payne believes the president has heard the message of independent ranchers and he looks forward to the results of the investigation.