Trump declares California disaster after misstatement

President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in California, and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on Nov. 8, after making misleading claims that poor forest management had led to the fires.

"The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura," the White House said.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

Earlier Trump had tweeted, "There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

California's current fires haven't started in forests, The New York Times reported.