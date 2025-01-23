Trump designates Hall as FCA chairman

President Trump on Tuesday designated Jeffery Hall as board chairman and CEO of the Farm Credit Administration, FCA said in a news release.

Hall is the longest-serving member of the current FCA board, having been appointed by President Obama on March 17, 2015. He succeeds Vincent Logan, who has served as FCA board chairman and CEO since Oct. 21, 2022.

According to his FCA biography, Hall was raised on a family farm in southern Indiana that has been in his family for more than 200 years. A graduate of Purdue University, he has extensive experience in public service and agriculture. From 1988 to 1994, Hall was a senior staff member in the office of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He served as state director of USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Kentucky. He was also assistant to the dean of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, where he managed a statewide economic development initiative agricultural project.

Logan and Glen Smith, the other member of the board, remain in office. Logan congratulated Hall and said, “I look forward to continuing to work with the board and the FCA staff in my role as board member.”