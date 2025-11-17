Trump eliminates tariffs on some foods, fertilizer 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

In an attempt to lower food prices, President Trump on Friday eliminated tariffs on some imported food items and on fertilizer, but the impact is difficult to predict because economic data has been slowed by the government shutdown.

Most of the listed products are not produced in any significant quantities in the United States: coffee and tea, tropical fruits and fruit juices, and cocoa and spices.

But tariffs are also eliminated on oranges, tomatoes and beef, which are produced in the United States.

The White House noted that, while tariffs are eliminated on some fertilizers, other fertilizers have never been subject to reciprocal tariffs.

Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI — The Food Industry Association, said, “FMI is grateful and extremely pleased at President’s Trump’s actions to cut tariffs on a wide swathe of food and agriculture products.”

“Today’s action should help consumers, whose morning cup of coffee will hopefully become more affordable, as well as U.S. manufacturers, which utilize many of these products in their supply chains and production lines.”

But Sarrasin cautioned, “Many factors impact the price of food on grocery store shelves — including weather and crop yields, energy and transportation costs, packaging, and labor, among many others. Tariffs are an important factor in this complex mix of supply chain effects.”

“President Trump’s proclamation to reduce tariffs on a substantial volume of food imports is a critical step ensuring continued adequate supply at prices consumers can afford,” Sarasin said.

The International Fresh Produce Association said, “We welcome the Trump administration’s recognition that supporting a healthier America requires keeping fruits and vegetables affordable and available.”

“Today’s announcement acknowledges that easing cost pressures on items not grown domestically in sufficient supply is essential to maintaining the affordability of high-quality fresh produce products.

“We also urge the administration and Congress to pursue policies to keep U.S. growers competitive, particularly production-related costs and labor pressures. This will ensure consumers can obtain the nutritious foods and floral products that enrich their health, well-being, and daily lives year-round.”

IFPA also noted that it and the Society of American Florists had written a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer urging the elimination of tariffs on floral products.

But as Fox Business News had noted on Thursday, the Labor Department was scheduled to release the latest Consumer Price Index that day, but it was delayed due to the government shutdown. Without current data it is difficult to determine how much inflation is affected by imports and the tariffs on them.

