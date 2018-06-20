Trump endorses immigration action as Meadows sees path to farm bill

Addressing the House Republicans Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump endorsed passage of an immigration bill that would address the problems of the undocumented young students known as the Dreamers and the children separated from their parents at the borders, The Washington Post reported.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said that if a vote or votes on immigration are held this week, he can see a path to helping House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, assemble the Republican votes to pass the farm bill, Politico reported.

The farm bill failed to pass in May, and the House passed a rule allowing a revote by Friday.

But if the bill passes the House and the Senate, there are still issues to be worked out in conference, Roll Call said Tuesday.