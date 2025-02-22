Trump expected to name Diamantas to head FDA human foods 

Diamantas

President Trump is expected to name Kyle Diamantas, a Miami-based lawyer, to head the human foods division at the Food and Drug Administration, Food Fix reported today.

Food Fix noted that the expected appointment was first reported by Bloomberg.

Vani Hari, known for her website Food Babe, told Food Fix, “He’s in lockstep with Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Marty Makary [Trump’s pick for FDA commissioner], and he understands the sense of urgency around addressing these food additive issues that have been plaguing the American food system for so long.”

Diamantas is a partner at Jones Day, a global corporate law firm, in its Miami office. According to his LinkedIn page, he became a partner in January 2024 and had joined the firm in 2021.

He received a bachelor of arts in prelaw-political science from the University of Central Florida in 2010 and a law degree from the University of Florida in 2013. His LinkedIn page does not list any employers between 2013 and 2021.

A Jones Day article on its lawyers who are named in The Best Lawyers in America describes him as an antitrust lawyer.

Food Safety Magazine said Diamantas’ biography on the Jones Day website has been taken down, but that it accessed the bio by the Wayback Machine, a program that can retrieve archived internet content no longer published online.

That bio, Food Safety said, “calls him a ‘trusted advocate with more than 10 years of experience advising food, cosmetic, dietary supplement, drug, and other life sciences and consumer goods clients on a wide range of regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters.’

“The archived webpage says Diamantas ‘is often called upon to solve complex issues and disputes that intersect the boundary between regulatory and commercial matters,’ and that he also provides ‘subject matter analysis in defense of litigation involving regulated products and general consumer packaged goods and personal care products,'” Food Safety added.

His experience includes litigation related to infant formula, cannabidiol, and other food, cosmetic and consumer products, the magazine said.