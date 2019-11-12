Trump expected to talk trade today as USMCA negotiations continue

President Donald Trump is expected to talk today about trade with China and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade in a luncheon speech to the Economic Club of New York City.

Markets were down Monday, and NBC News reported that Trump may have oversold the likelihood of the China agreement.

Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and House Democrats are expected to continue negotiations on the USMCA.

Trump and House Republicans have been pushing for a vote before Thanksgiving and blaming Democrats for being slow. But Washington Trade Daily noted today that the House cannot act on the USMCA until the White House sends it implementing legislation.

Trump has held off on sending the implementing legislation to Capitol Hill while Lighthizer is negotiating with Democrats.