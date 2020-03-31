Trump extends social distancing guidelines through April 30

President Donald Trump speaks at a Coronavirus Task Force briefing Sunday night.

Photo from White House video

President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the government’s recommendations that people stay at home and keep a distance from each other through April 30 in order to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The original 15 day guidelines were set to expire Monday, CNN noted.

The announcement amounted to a retreat for Trump, who had earlier talked about reopening the country by Easter Sunday April 12, The Washington Post reported.

“As the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 2,400, nearly 1,000 of them in New York alone — the president acknowledged that the silent enemy was gaining ground,” the Post said.

There are fewer cases in rural areas where people live far apart, but on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said “We are asking every single governor and every single mayor to prepare like New York is preparing now,” Axios reported.

But Chris Murray, the head of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a statistical institution cited by Birx, told The Washington Post that he expects there to be another extension of social distancing.