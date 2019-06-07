Trump: Good chance of Mexico deal, ag sales

President Donald Trump tweeted today that there is a good chance the United States and Mexico will be able to reach agreement to avoid the imposition of a 5% tariff on all goods coming into the United States beginning Monday.

Trump also said he expects Mexico to increase its purchases of food and agricultural products. But there has been no official announcement that an agreement has been struck.

“If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately. If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!,” Trump tweeted at 1:16 p.m.

Mexico has promised to send National Guard troops to its southern border with Guatemala to stop migration and arrest some migrant traffickers, according to media reports.

Business leaders have also urged Trump not to impose the tariffs.

The National Pork Producers Council said today that it had signed on to U.S. Chamber of Commerce-initiated statement that says “Tariffs on Mexican imports would harm U.S. consumers, workers, farmers and businesses of all sizes across all sectors, making us less competitive and undermining efforts to negotiate strong trade deals in the future. We oppose unilateral tariffs and any subsequent retaliation.”