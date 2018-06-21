UPDATED: White House announces reorg plan to affect agriculture

Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, announced today that the Trump administration will propose a dramatic reorganization of the federal government that would affect a number of Agriculture Department functions and other departments important to agriculture. According to documents released by the White House, the proposal would create a single food safety agency, reorganize the Health and Human Services Department into the Health and Public Welfare Department, and move the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children into that new department. It would also move rural housing assistance into the Housing and Urban Development Department. The proposal would also merge the Education Department and the Labor Department into an Education and the Workforce Department, and move the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works to the Transportation Department and the Interior Department. The Army Corps is responsible for the construction and maintenance of dams and ports used by agricultural exporters and importers.