Trump hints at farm bill signing, infrastructure bill

At the White House Congressional Ball on Saturday night, President Donald Trump hinted that he would sign the farm bill this week and that he hopes Democrats will join him on health care and infrastructure bills in 2019.

"Next week, it looks like the farm bill is in very, very good shape. So we'll get the farm bill. Got to take care of the farmers. But it's just been something very, very exciting," Trump said, according to a transcript of remarks released by the White House.

The House and the Senate passed the farm bill last week, and Trump needs to sign it by Dec. 31, when the current dairy program expires. The 2014 farm bill expired Sept. 30, but each section of the commodity title is on its own schedule, and the dairy program is the first to expire.

Trump added, "I believe we're going to get really good health care." In a reference to a Texas federal judge ruling that Obamacare is unconstitutional, Trump said, "Exciting things happened over the last 24 hours. And if everybody is smart – because we have a lot of Democrats here tonight, and I'm very happy about that. People don't realize it: I have a lot of friends who are Democrats. And we have Democrats here. And if the Republicans and the Democrats get together, we are going to end up with incredible health care, which is the way it should have been from day one. And it's going to happen. It now has a chance to happen."

Trump also said, "The other thing they're going to start working on very shortly is an infrastructure bill, because that's something I think everybody wants to see."