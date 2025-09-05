Trump implements trade agreement with Japan, with ag sales expected

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to implement a trade agreement with Japan.

In the order, Trump said, “Specifically, the government of Japan is working toward an expedited implementation of a 75% increase of United States rice procurements within the minimum access rice scheme and purchases of United States agricultural goods, including corn, soybeans, fertilizer, bioethanol (including for sustainable aviation fuel), as well as other United States products, in amounts totaling $8 billion per year.”

The American Soybean Association said the agreement “helps further secure a top 10 market for our crop. In Marketing Year 2023/2024, Japan imported $1.31 billion of U.S. soy products, making the country U.S. soy’s sixth largest trading partner by volume, according to USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.”

“This news comes at a critical time as U.S. soybean farmers begin harvest,” said ASA President and Kentucky farmer Caleb Ragland. “We appreciate President Trump prioritizing agriculture in trade negotiations with key partners like Japan, and urge the administration to finalize additional trade deals in the weeks ahead. Reliable agreements like this not only strengthen markets for U.S. soy and keep America’s farm families a priority, but also help our farmers remain competitive in the global marketplace.”