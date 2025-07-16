Trump: Indonesia promises to buy US agricultural products

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Indonesia has promised to buy $4.5 billion in U.S. agricultural products, President Trump said in a post on social media. The Trump administration has not released details of the trade deal reached with Indonesia, a populous Asian country.

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service release on July 2 included a report on drivers of agricultural trade in Indonesia.

The FAS report said, “Following a lengthy period with a trade surplus, the U.S. trade balance with Indonesia in agricultural products began to reverse in 2021. Largely driven by increased palm oil exports, the highest trade deficit was recorded in 2022 at $1.8 billion. If the product scope is expanded to agricultural-related products, including seafood and wood products, the deficit is even higher, valued at $3.7 billion in 2024. Overall, several factors substantially contributed to the U.S. agriculture trade deficit. These include increased competition (e.g., via tariff preferences and lower prices), non-tariff barriers (e.g., import licensing), and high U.S. demand for select Indonesian products. However, significant opportunities remain in this promising, albeit challenging, market, especially if the tariff and non-tariff barriers can be addressed.”

The report also says, “Indonesia is an important market for U.S. agricultural products, thanks to having the fourth largest population in the world, an immense middle class, and consistent economic growth in the post-pandemic years.”

Key imports from the United States include soybeans, wheat, dried distillers’ grains with soluble (DDGS), soybean meal, and other feeds and meals/fodder and dairy and beef products.