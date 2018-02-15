Trump intends to nominate USDA assistant secretary for civil rights

President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Naomi Earp to be agriculture assistant secretary for civil rights Feb. 13.

According to a White House-released biography, Earp is a retired career civil servant with more than 20 years of experience in federal equal opportunity policy, charge processing, complaint handling and employment law.

"Our aim at USDA is to treat everyone fairly, with transparency, objectivity, and consistency," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Feb. 13.

"Naomi Earp is an excellent choice to help us meet those goals, as her experience in civil rights issues and in the federal government make her uniquely qualified to fill this important role. I commend President Trump for this excellent selection, and I urge the Senate to take up her nomination at the earliest opportunity, along with our other nominees who are awaiting confirmation."

Earp entered federal services as a GS-9 careerist and worked her way to the senior executive service before appointments as chair and vice chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under President George W. Bush.

Her federal equal opportunity, civil rights compliance, and public policy career includes positions with USDA, the Commerce Department and the National Institutes of Health.

Born and raised in Newport News, Va., Earp received a bachelor of science in social work from Norfolk State University, a master of arts from Indiana University, and law degree from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.