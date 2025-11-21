Trump issues order to end tariffs on Brazilian food products 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

President Trump on Thursday issued an executive order that will remove the 50% reciprocal tariffs on Brazilian coffee, tea, beef, fertilizer and some other food products.

The decision appears to be part of Trump’s attempt to reduce grocery prices. Brazil is the biggest provider of coffee to the United States and its beef is mixed with other beef to make hamburger.

From a White House fact sheet, here is the full list of products on which the tariffs have been eliminated:

Coffee and tea

Tropical fruits and fruit juices

Cocoa and spices

Bananas, oranges, and tomatoes

Beef

Additional fertilizers (some fertilizers have never been subject to the reciprocal tariffs)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) said it “welcomes the administration’s decision to ease tariffs on Brazilian agricultural products.”

“Brazil is a key global supplier of fruits and other agricultural inputs that complement U.S. production,” IFPA said.

“Easing tariffs on these products — especially those that support year-round access to nutritious foods — is an important step toward ensuring they can enter the U.S. market without excessive duties. This action will help maintain the affordability of high-quality fresh produce for American consumers.”