Trump key appointments News News | Nov 15, 2024 Graphic by Matt Burdette Graphic by Matt BurdetteScreen Shot 2024-11-15 at 11.48.50 AM Graphic by Matt BurdetteScreen Shot 2024-11-15 at 11.48.50 AM More Like This, Tap A Topic news Ag & Politics 2024 FSA county committee elections now open Nov 15, 2024 European farmers call for Mercosur rethink as Brazil standards fall Nov 14, 2024 Hoeven, ag groups congratulate Thune Nov 14, 2024 Farm Bureau expels Illinois chapter, which sues in retaliation Nov 14, 2024 Petition requests hiatus in $5M wolf release program Nov 13, 2024 See more Trending - News Dispersed camping disappearing in Colorado Nov 8, 2024 Trump Ag secretary speculation expands Nov 12, 2024 Petition requests hiatus in $5M wolf release program Nov 13, 2024 Proposition 129 is a dangerous step backward for veterinary care Nov 1, 2024 Breeding the biggest and most aggressive cattle in the world Nov 4, 2024 See more [placeholder]