Trump looks to approve year-round E15 soon

President Donald Trump said his administration is "very close" to approving the sale of E15 ethanol year round during a visit to Iowa on Thursday.

Trump "tantalized farmers with the prospect of year-round E15 ethanol sales at an hour-long roundtable at a community college Thursday," in Peosta, the Quad City Times reported.

"I'm very close, I have to tell you, to pulling off something that you've been looking forward to for many years," Trump said, according to a transcript released by the White House.

"And that's the 12-month E15 waiver. We're getting very close to doing that. It's a very complex process," he added.

"And I stuck with ethanol, and most other candidates were — they weren't there, right? To put it mildly."

Growth Energy, a pro-ethanol group, said, "We are pleased to hear President Trump say he is 'very close' to making E15 available year round, fulfilling his promise to America's farmers."

Recommended Stories For You

"Increased access to U.S. markets will provide America's farmers with some financial confidence, and we hope that President Trump will direct the EPA to act quickly to provide year-round RVP (Reid Vapor Pressure) relief."

Growth Energy also noted it is running an ad asking Trump to "uphold his promise to farmers by allowing the sale of E15 year round."