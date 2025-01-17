Trump names Fordyce, Hoskins, Lindberg, Boren as USDA undersecretaries 

President-elect Trump on Thursday announced that he will nominate Richard Fordyce as agriculture undersecretary for farm production and conservation, Dudley Hoskins as undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, Luke Lindberg as undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, and Michael Boren as undersecretary for natural resources and environment.

On Truth Social, Trump noted that Fordyce “is a proud fourth-generation soy, corn and beef cattle farmer, who served as the administrator of the Farm Service Agency at USDA during my first term and was formerly Missouri’s director of agriculture.”

Of Hoskins, Trump noted that he serves as counsel on the Senate Agriculture Committee and “previously spent four years at USDA during my first term as chief of staff for Marketing and Regulatory Programs and senior adviser to the secretary.”

Of Lindberg, Trump noted that he served as chief of staff and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank, where he earned the distinguished service award. He is president and CEO of South Dakota Trade and a member of the board of directors of the National Association of District Export Councils.

Trump added, “Luke will work to make sure American farmers and ranchers get the smart trade deals they deserve.””

Trump noted that Boren “is a successful businessman who has founded six companies, including Clearwater Analytics. He has also served as a volunteer fireman for Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department and as a board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.”

Trump said Boren’s task will be to “work to reinvigorate forest management at a time when it is desperately needed.”

The American Soybean Association on Thursday congratulated Fordyce, Hoskins and Lindberg.

ASA CEO Steve Censky, who served as agriculture deputy secretary in the first Trump administration, said in a statement, “As a fourth-generation farmer himself, Richard understands the importance of farm, risk management and conservation programs to farmers.”

“He has been a leader not only within the soybean industry, but also for the state of Missouri and then all of the United States during his time as administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency. I know from working with him in all these roles that he will do an incredible job for American agriculture, and I’m thrilled by his nomination.”

“Likewise,” Censky said, “I’m so pleased with the nomination of Dudley Hoskins. Dudley has been a longstanding friend of U.S. soybean farmers. Having the opportunity to work closely with him during my time as deputy secretary at USDA, he has a deep background in agriculture policy and understands how the work of the MRP mission area impacts U.S. farmers and ranchers.”

“I also want to congratulate and welcome Luke Lindberg to the USDA family. From his work leading South Dakota’s trade expansion efforts, Luke understands the importance of trade to farmers, ranchers and rural America. ASA looks forward to continuing our work with the TFAA mission area on trade issues, including the continued development of new markets and the expansion of existing markets for U.S. soy.”

Politico reported that Trump also is expected to name Tyler Clarkson to be USDA general counsel, although the Trump transition team has not confirmed that.

Politico noted, “Clarkson served as USDA’s deputy general counsel in the first Trump administration and previously worked in Trump’s first Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs”

“He is currently vice president and deputy general counsel at Ginkgo Bioworks, a biotechnology company that helps develop ingredients for vaccines, fertilizers and alternative proteins, according to his online profile on LinkedIn,” Politico reported.