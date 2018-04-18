Trump nominates Bowman of Kansas as community bank rep

President Donald Trump on April 16 announced his intent to nominate Michelle Bowman of Kansas to the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System as the community bank representative for Region 8 (St. Louis, Mo.) for the remainder of a 14-year term expiring Jan. 31, 2020.

As Kansas state bank commissioner, Bowman is the chief regulator for state-chartered banks and non-depository lenders. Previously she was an executive at Farmers and Drovers Bank.

Additionally, she has served on the staff of Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as counsel for several U.S. House committees, as director of congressional and intergovernmental affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and as deputy assistant secretary and policy adviser to Secretary Tom Ridge at the Department of Homeland Security.

Bowman graduated from the University of Kansas and received a law degree from Washburn University School of Law.

The American Bankers Association praised her nomination today.

"It's essential to have someone on the Federal Reserve Board with community banking experience, and President Trump made an excellent choice in Miki Bowman," the ABA said.

"Her background both as a fifth-generation banker and a state regulator in Kansas will provide the Federal Reserve with valuable perspective as the Board sets monetary and regulatory policy."