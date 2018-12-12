Trump nominates Tarbert to chair CFTC

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Heath Tarbert, a Maryland Republican who

serves as Treasury assistant secretary for international markets, to be a commissioner and chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Tarbert's five-year term would begin on April 14, 2019. He would succeed CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, a Republican who was sworn in as a commissioner on June 3, 2014, for a five-year term and confirmed as chairman on Aug. 3, 2017.

Prior to entering government service, Tarbert was a partner at the international law firm of Allen & Overy LLP. Previously, he served as senior fellow at the Harvard Law School Program on International Financial Systems, legal adviser to the Systemic Risk Council, vice president of the Committee on Capital Markets Regulation, and a member of the board of advisers for the Review of Securities and Commodities Regulation.

Tarbert is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst charter holder. He earned his bachelor of science from Mount St. Mary's University, law degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, and a doctor of philosophy from Oxford University.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Tarbert served as associate counsel in President George W. Bush's administration and was a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Giancarlo said in a statement Tuesday, "The White House has made a superb choice in Heath Tarbert as the intended nominee to be the next chairman for the commission. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will be an effective chairman and will be well suited to continue the work of transitioning the CFTC into a 21st-century digital regulator that balances concerns over systemic stability with market vibrancy to support strong economic growth and American prosperity."

Dawn Stump, a Republican CFTC commissioner, told The Hagstrom Report in an email, "Heath Tarbert is a superb choice to lead the CFTC. Having had the opportunity to know Heath in former professional capacities, I am certain our agency will benefit from his experience and leadership. I am personally excited for the opportunity to work with Heath, and consider his willingness to join us a tremendous gain for the agency."