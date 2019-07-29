Trump objects to ‘special and differential’ treatment at WTO

U.S. negotiators are headed to China to try to resume trade talks, but in an executive order today, President Donald Trump objected to the World Trade Organization letting China and other economies receive lenient treatment under global trade rules by calling themselves “developing” countries, the Associated Press reported.

Trump also said that China might delay a trade agreement until after the 2020 U.S. election, Bloomberg reported.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said, “For far too long, wealthy countries have abused the WTO by exempting themselves from its rules through the use of special and differential treatment.”

“This unfairness disadvantages Americans who play by the rules, undermines negotiations at the WTO, and creates an unlevel playing field,” Lighthizer said.

“I applaud the president’s leadership in demanding fairness and accountability at the WTO, and I look forward to implementing the president’s directive.”