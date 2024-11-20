Trump picks Lutnick, a tariff fan, to lead Commerce, USTR

President-elect Trump on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate Howard Lutnick as Commerce secretary.

Trump said Lutnick, chairman of investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of the Trump-Vance Transition Team, “will lead our tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.”

Lutnick’s nomination is an indication that Trump will impose tariffs, which could lead to retaliation against U.S. farm products. Asked for a reaction, one ag trade lobbyist said, “Sorry, no. Too early – need to see how it plays out.”

While the Commerce secretary’s profile is as a leader on economics and business promotion, the department’s biggest sub-agency is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which includes the National Weather Service.