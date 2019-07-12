Trump plans immigration raids, but backs down on Census citizenship question

In a development that could have an impact on farms and food processing throughout the country, President Donald Trump has announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will conduct multiple raids on undocumented immigrant families in the coming days, and plans to hold those apprehended in detention centers until they can be deported, The New York Times reported.

The raids will focus on people who have arrived recently in the United States, but could include others, The Washington Post reported.

Fox News said the reason for the raids is force Democrats to change asylum laws.

But the raids could also deflect attention from Trump’s announcement Thursday that he is giving up the fight to ask people on the 2020 U.S. Census if they are citizens of the United States.

“I am hereby ordering every department and agency in the federal government to provide the Department of Commerce with all requested records regarding the number of citizens and noncitizens in our country,” Trump said in a Rose Garden announcement this afternoon, ABC News reported.

“They must furnish all legally accessible records in their possession immediately. We will utilize these vast federal databases to gain a full, complete, and accurate count of the noncitizen population.”

Attorney General William Barr took the podium and indicated that it marks the end of the three separate court cases the administration is fighting in Maryland, California and New York over the administration’s efforts to add the question to the census, ABC added.

“There is simply no way to litigate these issues and obtain relief from the current injunctions in time to implement any new decision without jeopardizing our ability to carry out the census,” Barr said, after insisting that he believed the government’s effort would have inevitably survived a legal review if brought back before the Supreme Court, ABC said.