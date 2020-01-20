Trump rallies farmers at Farm Bureau convention

President Donald Trump addresses the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin, Texas.

Photo from AFBF video

President Donald Trump addressed the American Farm Bureau Federation convention for the third year in a row tonight, and promised “I will be here next year, too.”

That commitment, of course, will depend on winning re-election in November, and Trump spent his hour-long speech addressing accomplishments he hopes will keep farmers and ranchers on his side.

“We are winning for our farmers and we are winning like never before,” Trump said as he promised big increases of agricultural exports to China in the wake of the recent signing of phase one of a new trade agreement with that country. He described the deal as “a bonanza for American farmers, doubling exports to China,” although some critics are skeptical that China will be able to meet the goals.

He also noted that he expects to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade “very soon,” after he returns from a trip to Europe this week.

Noting to farmers that he had eliminated the “disastrous Water of the United States rule,” Trump announced he is directing the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw a proposed federal water supply rule to “allow states to manage water resources based on their own needs and what their farmers and ranchers need.”