Trump rallies for Rosendale, against Tester in Montana

President Donald Trump spoke for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and other Republicans and against Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, and other Democrats at a rally Thursday evening in Missoula, Montana newspapers reported.

According to the White House press pool report, Trump veered from his usual midterm addresses that have been focused on himself, but remained colorful in his comments.

Referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and the results of her recently announced DNA test, he said. "You know the one good thing about her test — she had so little" Native American ancestry, that "I can't call her Pocahontas anymore."

But he said he will anyway, because it shows how "phony" she is.

According to the pool report filed by Politico, Trump got the loudest cheers of the evening when he said, "What they did to Brett Kavanagh and his family is a national disgrace that will not be forgotten."

Trump said the caravan of Central American refugees heading toward the U.S. will be stopped, then suggested it may be part of a midterm election plot, given the timing: "The caravan didn't just happen," he said.

He praised Rep. Greg Gianforte, the Republican House member from Montana who got into trouble for attacking a reporter.

"By the way, never wrestle him," Trump said, later adding the altercation probably helped him win in Montana. "Any guy that can do a body slam – he's my kind of guy."

On Tester, Trump asked, "How can you have a 'D' rating from the NRA" and be from Montana?

Trump also mentioned Tester's opposition to the nomination of Ronny Jackson to head Veterans Affairs over misconduct allegations, which forced Jackson to decline the nomination.

"He was attacked so viciously, so violently by Jon Tester. It's really why I am here," Trump said, according to the Great Falls Tribune.