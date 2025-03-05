Trump reaffirms reciprocal tariffs, mentions eggs in speech to Congress

President Trump addresses Congress on Tuesday night, flanked by Vice President Vance, left, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. Photo from livestream

President Trump on Tuesday evening said the reciprocal tariffs that he plans to impose on countries that put tariffs on U.S. products will help American farmers, but he also warned there could be a “little bit of adjustment.”

In a speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump said the reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on April 2.

“There may be a little bit of adjustment,” Trump said, but added that “farmers are going to have a field day.” He also repeated a previous statement that farmers “should have a lot of fun.” He also said to the farmers, “I love you, too.”

Trump did not spend much time discussing the tariffs he has imposed on Canada, Mexico and China, the three most important agricultural trading partners. Many farm leaders today urged Trump to resolve the situations that have led to the tariffs as quickly as possible.

Trump also said that former President Biden “let the price of eggs get out of control.”

In a Democratic response, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said the tariffs will raise the cost living.

In a statement, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “Right now, farm country and rural Americans need stability and opportunity. Since coming to office, this administration has caused chaos and uncertainty for our nation’s family farmers. Mass firings of employees and funding freezes at USDA have threatened thousands of rural development projects, jeopardized financial security for farmers and undermined market opportunities abroad. Farmers and the USDA employees who support them deserve better.

“Today’s tariff announcement has caused widespread concern, alarming U.S. producers who feed our nation and the world. Retaliatory tariffs threaten to jeopardize farm operations and our food supply. This will result in higher costs for farmers and families alike.

“Adding to this uncertainty is the fact that this administration and congressional Republicans want to shrink the food economy by cutting SNAP [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] by $230 billion to pay for tax handouts to billionaires. This proposed Republican budget would take money from the farmers who grow our food, the truckers who haul it, the manufacturers who make its packaging and the grocers who sell it – risking hundreds of thousands of jobs throughout the food supply chain and driving grocery costs up for the American people.”

A spokesman for House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said that even though the House budget resolution calls on the Agriculture Committee to cut $230 billion from programs under its jurisdiction, the number “isn’t final until agreed upon with the Senate.”