Trump reveals immigration plan with nothing on farmworkers

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed an immigration proposal that did not include any provisions to address the issue of farmworkers.

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said she had not taken a position on the proposal, but would want to consult Michigan farmers about it, Roll Call reported.

“I have not yet seen the full proposal yet but I certainly want to ask my farmers, for instance, who are needing important skilled farm labor. I have no idea if that fits,” Stabenow told Roll Call.

Stabenow also said Congress needs to pass comprehensive immigration legislation quickly.

“We need comprehensive immigration reform so that we’re talking about the opportunity for people in a variety of ways to be able to legally come into the United States,” she said.

Chuck Conner, the president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and an industry leader on immigration issues, told The Hagstrom Report in an email, “While the package announced does not contain provisions on agriculture, at the briefing by the White House yesterday we expressed our desire to work with them to ensure that the labor needs of America’s farmers are being discussed as part of a broader dialogue.”

“We continue to emphasize that agriculture is facing nothing short of a full-blown labor crisis today and that the conditions are not sustainable for long,” Connor said.