Trump says ‘Who?’ as criticism of King continues

When Hunter Walker, the White House correspondent for Yahoo News, asked President Donald Trump today for a reaction to the remarks of Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on white supremacy, Trump said "Who?," according to a White House press pool report Walker filed.

When Walker repeated the question as Trump was traveling to New Orleans, the president said he was unfamiliar with the remarks, according to the pool report.

The exchange occurred as Republican and Democratic criticism of King's remarks continued.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., became the highest-ranking Republican to speak out against him following a series of racially charged comments, saying that there is "no place in the Republican Party, the Congress or the country for an ideology of racial supremacy of any kind," The Washington Post reported.

House Democrats filed motions to censure King, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that he would meet with King today and that "action will be taken," the Post noted.

King, meanwhile, posted a video of his floor statement on these issues on his official website.