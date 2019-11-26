Trump signs animal cruelty act in presence of animal welfare advocates

President Donald Trump signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (H.R. 724) on Monday in the presence of a group of animal welfare advocates.

“I’m pleased to sign the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act into law. Animal cruelty. This is something that should’ve happened a long time ago and it didn’t,” Trump said.

Trump added, “Why hasn’t it — this happened a long time ago? And I give you the same answer: because Trump wasn’t president.”

Trump noted, “This commonsense legislation restricts the creation and distribution of videos or images of animal torture. It is important that we combat these heinous and sadistic acts of cruelty, which are totally unacceptable in a civilized society.”

At the ceremony, Marty Irby of Animal Wellness Action thanked Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., for sponsoring the bipartisan bill and noted “this the first-ever anti-cruelty statute in American history.”

According to the White House, the following “external participants” were scheduled to attend:

▪ Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane Society of the United States, CEO of Humane Society International

▪ Jack Hubbard, chief operating officer of the American Humane

▪ Marty Irby, executive director Animal Wellness Action

▪ Laura Sellards, president and executive director of the Warrior Dog Foundation

▪ Lauren Simmons, president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue

▪ John Thompson, executive director of the National Animal Care & Control Association

▪ Sara Amundson, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund

▪ Tracy Letterman, vice president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund

▪ Anne Marie Malloy, senior legislative specialist at the Humane Society Legislative Fund