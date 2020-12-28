Trump signs omnibus appropriations/COVID-19 relief bill

President Donald Trump signed the combined fiscal year 2021 omnibus appropriations and COVID-19 relief bill on Dec. 27 after threatening to veto it.

The presidential signature means that as part of the provisions in the bill there will be more aid to farmers and a 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the next six months.

The signing of the bill also averted a government shutdown that would have begun Monday at midnight. Trump demanded changes in the bill, but Congress is not required to follow his direction.

“I will sign the omnibus and covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in a statement.

“I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”