Trump speaks to nation

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night on his adminstration’s plans to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

From White House video

President Donald Trump spoke to the nation late Wednesday on the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, but did not talk about nutrition programs.

In the speech, Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe, with the new rules to go into effect Friday at midnight. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” the president said.

“There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval,” Trump said.

“Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom.”

The White House clarified late Wednesday night that “The travel restriction applies to foreign nationals who have been in 26 European countries with open borders agreements, in the last 14 days. Those exempt from these restrictions, such as U.S. citizens, will be directed to limited airports where screening can take place.”

And about an hour after the speech, Trump tweeted “please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods.”